Teenage boy missing, feared drowned in Rompin

KUANTAN: A teenage boy is missing and feared drowned while searching for mussels in Sungai Lubuk Batu, Kota Bahagia in Rompin yesterday.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar said his team received information related to the incident at 5.30 pm involving the victim, Mohd Iman Daniel Azri, 14, from Felda Keratong 4, Rompin.

He said according to information from the victim’s friend, the teenager was swept away by currents while looking for mussels in the river.

According to Mohd Azahari, a search and rescue (SAR) operation to find the victim was conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Civil Defence Force (APM) as well as villagers.

“However, the SAR operation was called off at 8.30 pm but will continue tomorrow,“ he said in a statement last night. - Bernama