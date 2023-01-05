Teenage couple in ‘wheelie video’ detained in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A teenage couple were detained at a house in Balok, here today, for reckless driving after their alleged ‘wheelie’ stunt on a video clip went viral on social media here yesterday.

Kuantan District police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the teenager and his girlfriend, both aged 17, were detained by a police team from the Kuantan District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcycle belonged to the mother of the teenage boy and had five previous summonses. Both suspects were taken to the Kuantan traffic police station for investigations under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said today.

The minute-long video showed a male rider with a female passenger on a white Honda EX-5 motorcycle doing a ‘wheelie’ along Jalan Chendor heading to Kemaman, Terengganu. - Bernama