Teenage couple plead guilty to pulling ‘wheelie’ stunt

KUANTAN: A teenage couple pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court, here today, to pulling a dangerous stunt while riding a motorcycle last month.

The duo, both 17, made the plea after the charges were read out before Magistrate Fatinah Abu Bakar.

The boy, who is working at a car wash centre, was accused of pulling a ‘wheelie’ (a trick whereby a motorcycle is ridden with the front wheel raised off the ground) while riding a white Honda EX5 motorcycle along Jalan Chendor, heading to Kemaman, Terengganu, at 5.30 pm on March 12.

The girl, who is still schooling, was charged with pulling a similar act as the pillion rider.

The duo were charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a fine up to RM15,000, as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than two years from the date of conviction.

At the proceedings, both accused, who were unrepresented, pleaded for a lower bail on the grounds that their family members were unable to afford to pay the amount.

The court allowed them bail of RM800 each in one surety, and fixed June 7 for sentencing.

On May 1, the police confirmed the arrest of the couple at a house in Balok, for reckless riding, after a video clip of their alleged ‘wheelie’ stunt went viral on social media.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcycle belonged to the boy’s mother. - Bernama