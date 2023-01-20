Teenage girl dies after being crushed by fallen tree

KUANTAN: A 14-year-old girl died after she was believed to have been crushed by a falling tree at Taman Permainan Balok Baru 1 here, yesterday.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu when contacted said police received information about the incident at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Pahang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani said seven personnel and officers from the Gebeng Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene following an emergency call at 6.35 pm.

“When the personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered that a female victim had been hit by a tree, they provided first aid before the victim was rushed to the hospital in her family’s vehicle,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said the fallen tree also damaged four vehicles and electric cables at the scene. - Bernama