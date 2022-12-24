Teenage girl dies after wall of freshly dug well collapses on her

KUANTAN: A teenage girl who was inspecting a newly dug 3m deep well died in a freak accident when the sidewall collapsed and buried her near her house in Lanchang, Temerloh yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said his department had received a report from the victim’s father at 3.34pm yesterday.

He said in the 11 am incident, the victim’s father had asked his 15-year-old daughter to repair the newly dug three-metre-deep well, but suddenly the wall of the well collapsed and buried the victim.

“The victim was successfully pulled out and rushed to a nearby Health Clinic for treatment but she was confirmed dead by the medical team,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Azhar said the victim’s remains were then sent to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

“A detailed investigation will be carried out and relevant witness statements will be taken to complete the investigation,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama