Teenage girl drowns in waterfall during outing

KOTA KINABALU: A teenage girl drowned while on an outing with her friends at the Kiansom Waterfall in Inanam, this morning.

According to the Fire Operations Centre of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the victim Hazlina Midon, 13, was given early treatment by the ambulance team at the scene.

“However, medical personnel pronounced her dead and firemen helped lift the victim from the scene of the incident to the road using a stretcher,” the department said in a statement, here today.

The body of the victim was later handed over to the police for further action.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call via MERS999 at 10.28am before fire personnel with an engine and an Emergency Services Assistance Unit (EMRS) were dispatched to the scene 25km away. The operation ended at 11.50am. — Bernama