MALACCA: The police arrested a teenage boy and two men for allegedly attempting to bury a foetus delivered by the teenager’s girlfriend in a paddy field in Bukit Rambai here yesterday.

Malacca Centre Police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the 19-year-old youth, who worked as a technician, was arrested when he surrendered himself at the Malacca Police headquarters at about 8pm yesterday.

He said the two men, aged 23 and 24, were detained based on the registration number of one of their motorcycles which eye-witnesses had noted.

“Based preliminary information, the mother of the baby confessed to giving the foetus to her boyfriend for burial. The trio was remanded for four days from today to assist the investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

The media yesterday reported the trio engaged in suspicious activity in the paddy field at Bukit Rambai at about 8am yesterday that was spotted by villagers who then lodged a police report.

Afzanizar said the 20-year-old unemployed mother of the baby was still at the Malacca Hospital to be examined by a specialist to verify the delivery.

He said the police received the report at about 11am yesterday and a team rushed to the scene at the paddy field where it recovered the foetus wrapped in white cloth buried about a metre deep. — Bernama