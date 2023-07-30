Teenager among two arrested for flying drones near nomination centres

KOTA BHARU: A 14-year-old teenager was among two male suspects who were arrested for flying a drone near state election nomination centres (PPC) yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the first case occurred at Pasir Mas Vocational College PPC in Bunut Susu at 9.45 am.

“Following that, the police ordered the 55-year-old suspect to land the drone.

“Police then seized a DJI Mini 3 Pro drone unit and a remote control device. The suspect was then arrested and taken to the Pasir Mas District police headquarters (IPD) for further action,“ he said yesterday.

Muhamad Zaki said the second case was reported to have occurred at the Teachers Education Institute PPC in Pengkalan Chepa, near here, at about 10.03 am.

“In the incident, a 14-year-old teenager was spotted flying a drone in the vicinity (of the PPC). Police ordered the drone be brought down before it was confiscated along with an iPhone 7 Plus mobile phone unit. The suspect has been arrested and taken to IPD Kota Bharu for further action,” he said.

He said both cases have been referred to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“CAAM has been contacted for further action under Regulation 140 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” he said. - Bernama