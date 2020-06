KOTA BARU: A 15-year-old boy and his parents have been arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs worth about RM30,000 in Lorong Sekolah Arab, Jalan Hospital here.

Kota Baru district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said police got their break when they arrested the boy in front of his house at about 10.45pm on Friday.

Police then seized methamphetamine and ‘pil kuda’ (a meth-laced drug) from a room in the house and arrested his father and mother who were there.

The boy later led police to a car, from where four packets of methamphetamine and three packets of pil kuda were seized, he told reporters, here today.

Abdul Rahim said the 142 grams of methamphetamine and 662 ecstasy pills seized were believed for distribution here.

All their urine tests turned out positive for methamphetamine and the father has four previous records for drug offences, he added.

The boy and his parents, aged 32 and 34, have been remanded for between five and seven days. - Bernama