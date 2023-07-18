Teenager charged with killing younger brother

MALACCA: A fourteen-year-old boy was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today for murdering his younger brother.

He was charged with murdering his nine-year-old brother at a house in Kampung Bukit Piatu in the Melaka Tengah district between 11.30 am and 12.35 pm on July 5 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 320 of the Penal Code, carries the death sentence upon conviction.

The proceeding was conducted in a closed court before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman as the accused is a juvenile, who was then ordered to be sent to Hospital Permai in Tampoi, Johor, for psychiatric observation.

The court fixed Aug 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasarudin prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

Based on previous media reports, the younger sibling was believed strangled to death. - Bernama