Teenager clad in Malbatt uniform turns heads at parade rehearsal

PUTRAJAYA: Wearing the uniform of the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt 850-4) and a blue beret, teenager Adam Danial Hakim Adli Zil Ikram turned heads at the full dress rehearsal for the 2023 National Day parade, here, today.

Adam Danial Hakim said he wore the military uniform to watch the dress rehearsal as he wanted to liven up the atmosphere of the country’s 66th National Day celebrations.

The son of former MT Malbat 850-4 Section Chief Adli Zil Ikram Abu Bakar, said the 14-year-old boy aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps to defend the country’s sovereignty.

“I want to fight like my father who always gives me military-style training and is firm,“ he said when met by Bernama after the rehearsal, accompanied by his mother Nurul Nadiah Md Zin, 34.

Adli Zil Ikram said his son wanted to wear the beret and Malbatt uniform because he wanted to know what it was like being a soldier.

“When he asked for permission, I felt proud,“ he said adding that he would give his full support to his son to achieve his ambition to become a soldier.

“I told him discipline is important and that’s why I am strict with my son,“ said the military veteran who served in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) from 2004 to 2018.

Adli Zil Ikram who was clad in a black Baju Melayu with a blue Malbatt beret will also participate in the 2023 National Day parade this Thursday under the National Security Contingent for the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association.

Excited with his second National Day parade, Adli Zil Ikram said there are various interesting performances in the itinerary, among them a precision landing dive by members of the 69 Commando Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police.

Malbatt 850’s main assignment is to carry out a peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Malbatt 850-4 carried out a year-long peacekeeping mission in Lebanon beginning Sept 2016.

The 2023 National Day celebrations with the theme Malaysia ‘Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) will take place in Putrajaya on Aug 31.

Putrajaya has also hosted the National Day parade in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019. -Bernama