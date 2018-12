KAMPAR: A teenager who is waiting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results pleaded not guilty at the magistrate’s court here today to a charge of raping an underage girl, last year.

The 17-year-old made the plea when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh.

The teenager was alleged to have committed the offence with the 16-year-old victim on Aug 20, last year at the Batu Bersungkai waterfall here.

The teen was charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code which provides for jail up to 20 years and also be liable to whipping.

Defence counsel Sukhdave Singh,told the media the court had granted the accused bail at RM3,500 in one surety and fixed Jan 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Norashikin Hassan appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama