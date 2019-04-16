Teenager dies in seven storey fall

KUALA LUMPUR: A 15-year-old boy, who had been sick since three days ago, died after falling from the seventh floor of the Kota Damansara People’s Housing Project near here today.

In the incident at 7pm, the victim Khorilsyahrulnizam Che Norizam complained of a headache to his father who had just returned home from work.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the victim’s father Che Norizam Epon, 48, told his son to lie down before hearing a loud sound.

‘’Realising what had taken place, the victim’s father quickly got down to the ground level and found his son had a serious head injury and bathed in blood,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was then taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and was confirmed dead.

‘’Further investigation is being conducted on the case,’’ he said.

An 18-second video showing the victim clad in a pair of jeans lying on the ground floor near the housing project went viral on social site today. — Bernama