Teenager dies trying to retrieve ball from river

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenage boy was found drowned after he fell into a river while trying to retrieve a ball in an incident at Jalan Bukit Lanchong, Kampung Bukit Lanchong, Selangor, yesterday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Wan Mohamad Hafiq Wan Ismail, 13.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the victim’s body was found floating at 8.21 am today, about two kilometres from where he had fallen.

He said the department received a report of the incident at 4.56 pm and carried out monitoring at the said location before handing over the search and rescue operation to the Water Rescue Team.

“Today, the operation was carried out using two boats at 8 am. Some 21 minutes later, the victim’s body was found,” he said when contacted.

Norazam said the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama