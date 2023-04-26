Teenager drowns during family outing in Lata Changkah

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A teenage girl drowned during a swim outing with her family at the Lata Changkah waterfalls in Kampung Hulu Seladang near here at about 12.15 pm today.

The victim, identified as Nor Alia Farhana Mat Zaid, 19, is said to have lost her footing in the water which proved fatal while swimming with five female cousins accompanied by their uncle.

Setiu district police chief DSP Affandi Hussin said the victim, from Seri Bandi, Kemaman was brought ashore by the uncle with the help of other family members.

He said the victim’s family then called police for help but the teenager was confirmed dead by an assistant medical officer who arrived at the scene at 1.55 pm.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Setiu hospital for further action. Police would like to advise the public to always take safety measures during recreational activities in water areas or elsewhere,” he said. - Bernama