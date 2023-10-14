Teenager drowns during farewell outing

MALACCA: A teenage boy was believed to have drowned while bathing at Terendak Camp Mutiara beach, Sungai Udang yesterday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Faris Darwisy Mohd Faizal, 16, was found by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) at 9.25 pm, some 50 metres from the beach where he was last spotted.

Malacca Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said the victim was with 14 students and two teachers of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kem Terendak at about 6pm for a farewell outing.

“The victim was reported to be swimming in the sea before he disappeared,” he said adding that a search and rescue operation was mounted with the help of the police, the Fire and Rescue and MAF Commando teams.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Melaka General Hospital for a post-mortem. -Bernama