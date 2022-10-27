Teenager drowns during fishing trip with father, step-brother

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a teenager, who was believed to have been swept away while crossing a river while fishing with his father and step-brother in Sungai Gong, Rawang near here, on Tuesday, was found at 2.30 pm today.

Muhammad Alif Fahmi Abdullah, 16, was found in the Fruit Valley waste trap in Bestari Jaya near here, about 10 kilometres (km) from where he was swept away.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that in the 8.07 pm incident, Muhammad Alif Fahmi had gone fishing at the river with his father Che Azmi Che Hussin, 45, and step-brother Muhammad Faiz Iqbar Che Azmi, 15.

He said they tried to cross the river after fishing but Muhammad Alif Fahmi was swept away by the swift-flowing water while Che Azmi and Muhammad Faiz Iqbar were saved by other anglers.

“After receiving a (distress) call at 8.28 pm, nine firemen and a fire engine from the Rawang Rescue and Fire Station (BBP) were deployed to the location.

“The fire department used the water surface search method to locate the victim and the search operation continued until today with an increase of 15 members, involving six from the Water Rescue Team, seven police personnel and two from the Malaysian Disaster Rescue Drone Unit,” he told Bernama today.

He said the victim’s body was found in the waste trap near Fruit Valley by the Bestari Jaya BBP, with the help of the K9 Unit, and the search operation ended at 3 pm today.

Meanwhile, Gombak District Police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed, when contacted, said the victim’s body had been taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem. - Bernama