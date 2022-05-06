Teenager feared drown after being swept away by strong currents

KUANTAN: A male teenager is feared drowned while three others have survived after they were swept by currents while bathing at the Pasir Puteri recreation area in Sungai Lembing here today.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim, Amirun Mohamad, 14, from Jabor, Terengganu went to the location with his family members at about 2 pm for a picnic.

“The victim then went for a swim with three other family members before they were said to be swept away by strong currents at about 2.30 pm.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the survivors were the victim’s brother, Mohamad Azri, 17, and his two cousins Amaluddin Ismail, 13, and Mohamad Khalid Yusof, 16.

Meanwhile, Pahang Rescue and Fire Department (JBPM) deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the search and rescue operation team to locate the victim included members of the Kuantan and Pekan Water Rescue team (PPDA). - Bernama