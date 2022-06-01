Teenager feared drowned after falling from Penang Bridge

PETALING JAYA: A man is feared drowned after he fell from the Penang Bridge at KM2.2, island bound, early today, The Star Online reports.

According to the report, the state Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the 22-year-old victim left his personal belongings and his car on the bridge.

He added that the rescuers conducted a search-and-rescue operation (SAR) by scouring the bridge as well as the location where the victim had fallen.

However, judging by the strong currents in the area, the spokesperson said the department fear the victim may have been swept away.