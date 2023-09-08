Teenager gets award for saving young boy from house fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Izzhan Alif Mohd Kamazan, 17, today received a certificate of appreciation from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for his brave act of saving a five-year-old boy from a house fire in Taman Sri Jelok, Kajang last month.

The award was presented by Selangor JBPM director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail to the Kajang High School student at the department’s monthly assembly held at the Pandan Indan Fire and Rescue Station here.

Recounting the incident on July 20, Izzhan Alif said he had just returned from school at about noon when he heard his neighbour screaming for help because her son was trapped in the fire.

“After contacting the fire brigade, I quickly ran into the house. I had to enter the premises twice due to the thick smoke and I needed to get a wet blanket to protect myself and rescue the boy,” he told reporters.

Izzhan Alif said he had to kick open the room door before he found the scared and crying child.

“I don’t know where I found the courage to run into the burning house, but my only thought was to rescue the boy before it was too late,” the second child of four siblings.

Six other residences, including Izzhan Alif’s family home, were also destroyed in the fire incident.

His family is currently staying at the dormitory where his mother works in Bandar Baru Bangi until their house is fully repaired.

Besides Izzhan Alif, two Selangor JBPM officers and a teacher also received certificates of appreciation for helping to rescue victims from fire incidents in the state.-Bernama