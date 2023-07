MELAKA: A 14-year-old boy suspected of strangling his younger brother to death is on remand for seven days from today to facilitate the police investigation.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Asyikin Rosli.

Yesterday, a report by Bernama stated that a nine-year-old boy died after he was believed to have been strangled by his elder brother in an incident in Kampung Bukit Piatu. - Bernama