Teenager killed after motorcycle crashes into buffalo

SEPANG: A teenage boy was killed when the motorcycle he was riding hit a buffalo at Jalan Dengkil Air Hitam here early this morning.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said in the 1.30 am incident the 16-year-old student died at the scene due to head injuries.

He said investigations revealed the victim was riding alone from Dengkil to his house in Taman Dengkil Jaya when a buffalo suddenly crossed the road.

“He was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics,“ he said in a statement adding that the body was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama