Teenager killed after motorcycle crashes into cow

GUA MUSANG: A teenager was killed when the motorcycle he was riding rammed into a cow at Kilometre 35, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said in the 9.55 pm incident, the victim, identified as Mohamad Adam Haikal Mohamad Asri, 16, from the Kesedar Chalil land development scheme (RKT), succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Chiku 3 Health Clinic, here.

“The incident occurred when victim who travelling from Chiku 3 to Chiku 2 on a Yamaha YI5Z motorcycle, failed to avoid the cow which was crossing the road.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama