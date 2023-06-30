Teenager killed by lightning strike on boat in Pulau Merambong

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A 17-year-old boy was killed when he was believed to have been struck by lightning while catching crabs in a boat with his father near Pulau Merambong, here this morning.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said in the incident at about 8.15 am, the victim died at the scene, whereas his 60-year-old father escaped unhurt.

“It was raining heavily and the victim and his father were in a boat powered by a 15-horsepower engine. The victim died while trying to get a buoy to pull a fishing net that had been installed the previous day to catch crabs.

“The victim’s father was thrown to the end of the boat close to the engine and he (father) managed to pull out the victim by the hand before being helped by a nearby fisherman,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Rahmat, the teenager, from Kampung Ladang in Gelang Patah, was not schooling but worked as a fisherman with his father. - Bernama