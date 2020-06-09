Teenager killed, friend injured in four-vehicle crash

NIBONG TEBAL: A man died while his friend suffered serious injuries in an accident involving four vehicles in Jalan Badak Mati, here, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said in the 11.30 am incident, motorcycle pillion rider, Tho Kah Seng, 17, who sustained severe head injuries, died at the scene while his friend, Poh Chi Xian, 17, who was riding the motorcycle had serious injuries,

He said initial investigations found the accident occurred when the motorcycle carrying the two teenagers

hit the right side of a Perodua Axia driven by a woman coming out from a junction, before another motorcycle ploughed into the car from the opposite site.

“The accident caused the Perodua Axia to crash into a Toyota Vios which in the parking lot of a flower shop,” he said here, yesterday.

The other motorcycle rider, a 16-year-old boy suffered light injuries, while both car drivers were unhurt.

“Victim’s body was brought to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for post-mortem while those injured received treatment at the same hospital,” he said, adding that police is now looking at video surveillance recording in the area for investigation and to look for witnesses of the incident. - Bernama