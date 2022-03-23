Teenager missing, feared downed in Baling

ALOR SETAR: A teenager is missing and feared drowned after he was swept away by strong currents in Sungai Ketil, near Kampung Padang Temu, Baling this afternoon.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain, in a statement, said Muhammad Saiful Ezzudin Mustafa, 14, is believed to have fallen into the river at 1 pm.

He said the department received a distress call at 4.11 pm and based on information, the victim’s friends had earlier tried searching the area but failed to locate him.

He said heavy rain in the evening made the search effort more challenging.

Meanwhile, the Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy (AMD) in Gambang, Kuantan, confirmed that Muhammad Saiful is a trainee at the academy for the Under-14 squad. — Bernama