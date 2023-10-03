Teenager missing, feared drowned at Pantai Cempaka

KUANTAN: A teenager is missing and feared drowned while four of his friends managed to swim to safety after they were swept by strong waves while swimming at Pantai Cempaka here this evening.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said police were alerted of the incident at 4.30 pm.

He said the missing victim, identified as Nazrul Aimi Shah Kamarul Bahri, 15, from Taman Kempadang Perdana, went to the beach at 3.30 pm with four other friends.

“While swimming, all of them were hit by strong waves and were swept to a deeper area. Four of them managed to swim to safety while the victim could not be found,” he said in a statement.

He said the search and rescue operation for the missing teenager, involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force, will focus on patrols along the coastline from Pantai Cempaka to Pantai Sepat here. - Bernama