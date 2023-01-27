Teenager missing in river found drowned

JOHOR BAHRU: A teenage boy who went missing while bathing with two friends in a river near Muar three days ago was today found drowned, according to police.

Muar District Police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said in a statement that the body of Muhammad Nur Hakim Zulkarnain, 19, was recovered from Sungai Parit Haji Anuar in Batu 18, Ayer Hitam, Bakri, at a spot nine kilometres from where he had gone into the water.

The search-and-rescue team found the body, fully clothed, at 10.30 am, and family members identified it, he said, adding that the body was taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

“The case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.

Muhammad Nur Hakim and his friends, aged 20 and 21, had gone to the river last Wednesday and he is believed to have dived into the water from a bridge.

He then reportedly came to the surface and seemed to ask for help but was swept away by the strong current. - Bernama