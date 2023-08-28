Teenager nabbed over friend's murder

IPOH: Police have arrested a teenager who is suspected of killing his friend and dumping his body in a drain on Jalan Pasir, Kampung Sungai Payung Baruh, Rungkup in Bagan Datuk.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 17-year-old teenager was arrested in Hutan Melintang last Saturday, three days after the body was discovered.

“The victim was a 21-year-man and the two were friends and neighbours in a housing estate in Teluk Intan,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the suspect was enraged after the victim allegedly disturbed his girlfriend, who is in her 20s.

The suspect admitted to killing the victim on Aug 20 and dumping the body in the location where it was found, he said.

The victim had injuries on his hands, legs and neck. -Bernama