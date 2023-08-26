Teenager searching for mussels in Rompin river found drowned

KUANTAN: A teenage boy reported missing after being swept away by the current in Sungai Lubuk Batu, Kota Bahagia, Rompin, while searching for mussels on Thursday was found drowned yesterday.

A spokesman from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Pahang said the body of Mohd Iman Daniel Azri, 14, was found by the search and rescue team at 6.59 pm about five metres from the spot he was reported missing.

“The victim’s body was handed over to police for further action,” he said last night.

Media on Thursday reported that Mohd Iman Daniel of Felda Keratong 4 in Rompin, was believed to have been swept away by the current while searching for mussels in the river with his friend. - Bernama