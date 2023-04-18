Teenager sentenced to whipping for animal cruelty

JOHOR BAHRU: A teenager was ordered to be given seven light strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for causing undue pain to a dog last month.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim meted out the sentence on Braden Yap Hong Sheng (pix), 19.

The court also ordered Yap to be placed on a good behavior bond for one year with a surety of RM10,000.

Last April 12, Yap pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelly causing undue pain to a brown female dog in front of a premises at Jalan Impian Emas 22, Taman Impian Emas, Skudai here, at 1.49 am, last March 27.

The charge was framed under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 which provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both, if found guilty.

The court set May 21 for the execution of the light whipping sentence, to be carried out publicly at the Criminal Sessions Court 4 at 9 am.

The prosecution was conducted by Johor Veterinary Services Department (JPV) prosecuting officer Mohd Zamri Shak @ Ishak, while lawyer GK Sritharan represented Yap. - Bernama