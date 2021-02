KUALA LUMPUR: A 17-year-old was killed after he was believed to have been stabbed by his brother-in-law during a family feud at a parking lot here on Sunday.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Arifai Tarawe said the victim allegedly lost his cool when the suspect hurled unsavoury words against his mother and a scuffle ensued in Taman Pinggiran Batu Caves at 7.45pm.

He said the victim was stabbed in the chest during the melee and was sent to the Selayang Hospital before being pronounced dead at 9pm.

‘’A preliminary investigation found that the incident started after the victim’s elder sister refused to move in with her husband as his siblings were also staying in the house,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said police detained nine individuals including five women, aged 25 to 72 years, in an operation from the day of the incident until yesterday to help in investigations, and also seized a 17 centimetre folding knife.

They are all remanded until Sunday and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he added. -Bernama