Teenager who hurled newborn baby from building charged with murder

GEORGE TOWN: A college student who is in confinement after giving birth to a baby last Friday, was charged with murdering the newborn.

The charge against M. Santhiea, 18, was read out to her at the Maternity Ward of Penang Hospital, where she has been admitted for treatment.

However, no plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurfadrina Zulkhairi.

She was charged with causing the baby’s death at Sri Ivory Apartment, Bandar Baru, Ayer Itam here at 8.25 am last July 10.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence, upon conviction.

The court set Aug 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan prosecuted, while lawyer R.S.N Rayer represented the accused.

Meanwhile, Yazid Mustaqim, when met by reporters after the proceeding, said the defence had submitted an application seeking the woman to be released on bail.

He said the application by the defence was made based on a Federal Court case in allowing bail for Samirah Muzaffar, who is charged with murdering Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan.

“However, the prosecution submitted that the Magistrate’s Court has no jurisdiction to hear a bail application for an offence under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the matter has to be referred to the High Court,” he added. — Bernama