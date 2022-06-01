Teenagers found dead in parked car at apartment basement (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The bodies of two teenagers, believed to be dead for several days, were recovered by police in the basement of an apartment building in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, here on Sunday.

The male and female victims, both aged 19, were found in a Toyota Alphard multi-purpose vehicle.

The victims are believed to have died about five days earlier before the public spotted their bodies.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said an examination on the bodies showed no foul play involved in their deaths.

He said police were alerted to the case at the carpark of the building after receiving a call from the public at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

Muhammad Idzam said a police team, including a forensics unit, was promptly dispatched to the carpark at the apartments to investigate

He said investigators found the male victim in the rear passenger seat while the female victim was in the front passenger seat.

Muhammad Idzam said the bodies were later sent to the Canselor Tuanku Mukhriz UKM Hospital, Cheras, for post-mortem.

He said the cause of death of the victims remains under investigation.

Muhammad Idzam said the owner of the Alphard had been traced, and police learnt that the car was in the process of being sold.

He said police learnt that the victims were friends and were not residents of the apartments.

Muhammad Idzam said the case is classified as sudden death and those with information on the case should call the Salak Selatan police station head Insp Muhd Arfizan Ab Aziz at 019-9198729 or 03-92845050/5051.