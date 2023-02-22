Teenagers plead not guilty to raping 12-year-old

JEMPOL: Three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 pleaded not guilty at the Bahau Magistrate’s court here to a charge of raping a 12-year-old girl last month.

According to the charges, the 16-year-old was accused of raping the girl, aged 12 years and 10 months then, at a hotel in Bahau between 3 am and 1 pm on Jan 29.

The teenager, who was unrepresented, was charged under Section 376 (2)(d) of the Penal Code (Act 574).

The 14 and 17-year-old teenagers, who were represented by lawyers Datuk P. M Nagarajan and Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat respectively, were jointly charged under Section 375B of the same act with committing gang rape at 11.30 pm on Jan 28 at the same hotel.

The court fixed March 22 for remention of the case. - Bernama