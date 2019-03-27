Teens accused of murdering Cradle Fund CEO allowed bail

SHAH ALAM: Two teenagers charged with the murder of former Cradle Fund CEO, Nazrin Hassan, were allowed bail by the High Court here today.

Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Rahman allowed the application filed by the biological father of the two boys based on their age and accomplishments. The court believed the teens would not abscond.

He imposed a bail of RM50,000 on each accused with a condition that the bailor must not be a family member or a witness of the case.

“A curfew will also be imposed on them from 6pm to 6am, and they have to report at the nearest police station every week,“ Abdul Karim said.

He also ordered both to surrender their passports for the duration of their trial. They were also barred from leaving the state without express permission from the court.

Samirah Muzzafar, the widow of Nazrin, and an Indonesian woman still at large named Eka Wahyu Lestari, were also charged with the murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code to be read together with Section 34 of the code.

They were accused of murdering Nazrin at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara here between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.