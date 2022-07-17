Teens killed in Sultan Iskandar Highway crash

JOHOR BAHRU: Two teenagers were killed, while two others were injured, after the driver of the car they were travelling in is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider, before plunging into a large drain at KM14.3 of the Sultan Iskandar Highway here, this morning.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief, ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid, said that the 2.05 am crash resulted in the death of the driver of the Proton Wira car and a front passenger, both 18, at the scene.

He said that two rear passengers, a 16-year-old male who suffered injuries to the right thigh, and a 15-year-old female who suffered injuries to the head and body, were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for further treatment.

“The bodies of two victims were removed by the firefighters, while the two rear passengers of the vehicle managed to escape to safety,” she said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Larkin Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Azmi Johar, said that, after receiving an emergency call about the incident, two fire engines, three Rapid Intervention Motorcycle (RIM) units and 11 firefighters were rushed to the scene. — Bernama