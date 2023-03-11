Tekek Health Clinic Maternity Centre in Pulau Tioman welcomes first baby

KUANTAN: The Tekek Health Clinic in Pulau Tioman today welcomed the birth of a baby boy, the first baby born at its Maternity Centre since it was upgraded last year.

Pahang State Health Director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the 35-year-old mother safely delivered her third child, weighing 3.2 kilogrammes, at 7.32 am.

“The baby was received by trained staff. Both the mother and the baby are in a stable and good condition,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Nor Azimi further explained that the maternity centre was upgraded with the latest medical equipment thanks to the allocation of RM2.9 million from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The Pahang State Health Department is grateful for His Majesty’s allocation to the Tekek Health Clinic on Pulau Tioman.

“This good news has also been shared with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who has agreed to make a donation to the family and the baby through Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) in the baby’s name,“ she said.

Dr Nor Azimi said the department, through the Tekek Health Clinic Maternity Centre, remains committed to providing the best services, especially to expectant mothers in Pulau Tioman. -Bernama