TANAH MERAH: The National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) is a lifeline for entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and take them to greater heights.

Female entrepreneur, Nor Riza Ya, 41, from Taman Mesra, Gua Musang said Tekun Nasional funding had given her many opportunities to expand the interior design business she established in 2008.

“When I started, I had only a small amount of capital but then I applied for funding from Tekun Nasional. In the past 10 years, I have taken three loans worth a total of RM60,000.

“As I successfully settled the loans, the Gua Musang Tekun Nasional management advised me to take an RM100,000 loan this year to further expand my business,“ she said.

She was speaking to Bernama after the opening ceremony of the Kelantan State-level Tekun Entrepreneur Carnival at SMK Tanah Merah 1 here, today.

The ceremony was officiated by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof. Tekun Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor was also present.

Nor Riza, who now has six employees, said Tekun Nasional had the simplest monthly repayment method with a maximum seven-year financing period.

“For example, when borrowing RM10,000, monthly repayment is only RM275, I have borrowed RM30,000 and successfully settled it in less than five years,“ she said.

Another entrepreneur, Rosaidi Abd Rashid, 37, from Kampung Badak, Bachok who runs a welding and metal fabrication business, said his life changed after successfully expanding his business through Tekun Nasional financing.

“I started my own business about 12 years ago after eight years of working for others. In the beginning, I took a loan of RM20,000 with Tekun Nasional with a financing period of seven years but it was settled much earlier.

“So far, I have taken four loans with this agency totalling RM70,000, and will apply for a fresh loan of RM100,000 this year,“ he said. — Bernama