TEKUN Nasional disburses RM7.5b in loans since 1998: Noh

PUTRAJAYA: National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) has disbursed a total of RM7.5 billion in loans to 523,906 entrepreneurs since its establishment in 1998, according to the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix).

He said the loans were given through several schemes, such as the Informal Financing Scheme and Micro, Bumiputera Young Professional Entrepreneur Development Programme, TEKUN Niaga Financing Scheme and Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme.

“TEKUN Nasional us quick in processing loan applications submitted by the entrepreneurs to ensure that they could be assisted to develop their business,” he told reporters after attending TEKUN Nasional’s Aidilfitri Open House here today.

TEKUN Nasional, an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, was established on Nov 9, 1998, to act as an agency responsible for providing business financing facilities to Bumiputera entrepreneurs to start and develop their businesses.

Apart from providing loan facilities to entrepreneurs, Noh said TEKUN Nasional is also offering basic entrepreneurship courses to improve knowledge in business management and business finance.

For this year alone, as of April, TEKUN Nasional has held 22 series of basic entrepreneurship courses attended by 3,764 entrepreneurs, he said. - Bernama