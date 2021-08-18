Telco, broadcasting companies offer packages in conjunction with Merdeka Day

PUTRAJAYA: The telecommunications and broadcasting industries are offering several value added packages for the convenience of the people in conjunction with the National Day celebration this year, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement today, MCMC said the offer included the Pakej Peranti RM1 Malaysia Prihatin to enable Malaysians to own or upgrade various mobile devices that support 4G and VoLTE starting RM1.

The participating telcos are Celcom, Digi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile and YTL, it said.

Apart from that, MCMC said the free 1GB daily internet data by Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile and Telekom Malaysia would be extended until Dec 31.

“The Learn From Home (LFH) initiative by YTL in supporting the education system will also be extended until Dec 31,“ the statement read.

MCMC said the Jaringan Prihatin package would be extended until Sept 30 for the B40 group.

The offer also included free viewing access to selected premium channels by private broadcasters such as Astro and Unifi to their customers.- Bernama