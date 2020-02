MUAR: A telecommunications shop employee was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a labourer last month.

Lim Yew Lung, 32, was accused of murdering Tsun Chin Kiang, 43 at a telecommunications outlet in Jalan Perwira 1, Taman Perwira here between 1.41am and 4.15am on Jan 29.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused in the case heard in front of Magistrate Zuraidah Abu Bakar.

The court fixed March 11 for remention of the case. — Bernama