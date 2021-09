KUALA LUMPUR: The telecommunications (telco) tower at Pos Lemoi, Cameron Highlands, Pahang, which will provide 4G services in the surrounding areas, is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the tower is in the final stages of fibre optics installation.

He uploaded this on his Twitter account in response to a netizen’s tweet who expressed the difficulties of teachers and students at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lemoi who are unable to access Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) due to no Internet coverage there.

The owner of the @bungolale account in a tweet had said: “Can’t go online, so have to depend on creating modules only. Each time I see the children still diligently come to pick up and send the modules, I feel overwhelmed by their enthusiasm. This is the source of our strength. Hope everything goes well soon, “

Commenting further, Annuar praised the user of the account, describing the touch of a teacher as being able to provide an invaluable contribution to the country.

“Alhamdulillah @MCMC_RASMI (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) is moving fast to investigate the situation around Sekolah Kebangsaan Lemoi, Cameron Highlands, which has 127 students,“ he tweeted.

Annuar added that his ministry was committed to providing easy Internet access to all Malaysians through quality broadband services. -Bernama