Telcos give free calls from 10pm Wednesday for 12 hours

PUTRAJAYA: Local telecommunication companies will provide free calls to all networks nationwide from 10pm tonight (May 12) to 10am tomorrow (May 13), the first day of Aidilfitri, said Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said that the facility, mobilised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), could be enjoyed by all customers of Celcom, Digi, Maxis, REDtone, TM Unifi, TIME dotCom, Tune Talk, U Mobile, Yoodo and YES.

“Each service provider will provide this free call offer subject to their respective terms and conditions. Customers are advised to contact their respective service providers for any queries on this service offer,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the initiative is to help Malaysians to connect and strengthen ties with loved ones and friends, even though visiting activities were not allowed under the Movement Control Order (MCO), which came into effect from today until June 7, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also expressed his appreciation to the telecommunication companies, and to Malaysians who cooperated by complying with the MCO in order to curb Covid-19 infection.

“Let us all pray that this pandemic can be overcome with the sacrifices and efforts of all parties. InsyaAllah we will all be able to continue our lives, for a better future,” he said. — Bernama