Telcos to ensure success of 5G Rahmah package, Civil Servant Postpaid Incentive

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian telecommunications (telco) firms have signalled their commitment to ensuring the success of the 5G Rahmah package and Rahmah Civil Servant Postpaid Incentive that the government launched today.

The package and incentive announced were made available by five telcos, CelcomDigi Bhd, Maxis Bhd, TM, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, and two device manufacturers, Samsung and Honor, together with cooperation from the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a joint statement today, CelcomDigi chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Idham Nawawi said the company has resolved to cooperate with the government to provide quality digital access that can benefit Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Maxis CEO Goh Seow Eng said that Maxis is committed to supporting the government’s agenda to ensure equitable access to communications and the internet in the current digital era.

“We are proud to play our part in offering this package to Malaysians,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, TM group CEO Amar Huzaimi Md Deris welcomed the government’s efforts to extend mobile and quality internet access to more Malaysians at a reasonable price.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today launched the 5G Rahmah package, a smartphone package with a device price as low as RM240, together with a 60GB data plan priced at RM60 a month beginning from Aug 31, 2023.

For the B40 group, 100,000 early bird customers will be able to enjoy the package at a device priced as low as RM120.

Also launched was the Rahmah Civil Servant Postpaid Incentive, offering a monthly rebate of RM10 to all civil servants starting from Sept 16, 2023.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said the company is proud to be part of the Rahmah initiative as it believes that all Malaysians should have quality connectivity at reasonable prices.

“U Mobile is committed to helping reduce the digital divide through its ultra-fast 5G experience and the best product in its class,” he said.

YTL Communications CEO Wing K. Lee also supported the government’s intent to bridge the digital divide.

“We (YTL Communications) have prepared a RM35 package for 100GB data for 5G packages, cheaper than the ceiling price so that all Malaysians can enjoy 5G service with various selected devices,” he said. -Bernama