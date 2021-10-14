Telcos to offer Keluarga Malaysia teen, device packages from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Major telecommunication companies (telcos) in the country will be offering two special packages, namely Keluarga Malaysia Teen Package and Keluarga Malaysia Device Package, for six months starting tomorrow.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was the government’s initiative to help teenagers and students to get access to the internet and for the less fortunate people to own affordable smart devices.

“It is also proof of the government’s commitment to ensuring that each person will get internet access at a reasonable price,” he told a press conference after the launch of the two packages here today.

The telcos offering the packages are Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia and YTL.

Annuar said his ministry anticipated that the packages would benefit over 200,000 people within the six-month period.

The Teen Package is a special prepaid package for teenagers and students aged between 12 and 21 to enjoy 20-gigabyte (GB) data for 90 days at a price of RM30.

Annuar said the package will enable the users to do simple activities such as sending messages and surfing the internet.

“Online learning or work-from-home activities can also be done without data constraints.

“For 20GB data, it can also be used to download videos or play games which will help the users to relax,” he said.

Annuar said the Device Package, on the other hand, will enable people to own and upgrade to smart devices with voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) technology for free.

The VoLTE technology enables the users to enjoy high-quality voice calls on the 4G network and the device can be owned with a subscription fee as low as RM40 per month through a contract of 12 to 24 months depending on the device and services. The package also includes 1GB of free data.

To support the telcos in carrying out their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, Annuar said he would personally sponsor 1,000 Teen and Device packages for hardcore poor orphans to ensure that they will not be left behind in enjoying better connectivity and improving their productivity. — Bernama