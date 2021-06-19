Telecommunication, internet coverage in Perak Tengah restored

IPOH: Telecommunication network and internet coverage, which was disrupted after a telecommunication tower at Seberang Perak, Perak Tengah, collapsed on Sunday (June 13), has been fully restored.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in a statement, said affected users are now able to access the internet as the service providers, namely, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and Celcom, have placed a base transceiver station (BTS) at the site.

“Works to place a temporary structure at the telecommunication tower have been carried out as promised.

“MCMC wants to express deep appreciation to all service providers, who are committed to carrying out the works to ensure it can be completed within the deadline in the interest of consumers,” the statement read.

In the incident, the tower fell, believed to be due to heavy rains and strong winds, at about 4pm, which caused communication and Internet disruption for TM Unifi Mobile and Celcom customers. — Bernama