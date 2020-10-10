Telecommunication tower to be built at Kampung Mengkapon - MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: A telecommunication tower will be built at Kampung Mengkapon in Pitas, Sabah to provide wider internet coverage to local residents.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said Kampung Mengkapon is one of the locations identified for the construction of 13 new telecommunication towers in Pitas, under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) 1.

“Currently, the appointed service providers are in the process of applying for approval from the Sabah Land and Survey Department (JTU) before construction works on the selected sites can commence,“ MCMC said in a statement here today.

MCMC said the telecommunication tower is expected to take between six to 12 months to complete. -Bernama