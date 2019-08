JOHOR BARU: A telecommunications substation was destroyed in a fire at Jalan 93, Felda Sungai Sayong near Kulai, yesterday afternoon.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Operations Commander Senior Fireman II Mohd Rafi Mohd Nor said the Johor Operations Room received a distress call via MERS 999 at 6.34pm.

“A fire engine from the Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Station with six firemen rushed to the 18m high substation.

“The fire was put out with dry dust since there was no access road for the fire truck to the scene which was in the middle of an oil palm plantation,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rafi however said that there were no casualties in the incident. — Bernama