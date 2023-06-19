Telegram to cooperate with MCMC, PDRM to curb cyber crimes - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Telegram is prepared to build closer cooperation with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to fight cyber crimes taking place via the application.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the commitment was pledged after Telegram held a meeting with him at PDRM headquarters in Bukit Aman here today.

Also present in the meeting were MCMC chairman Tan Sri Salim Fateh Din, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and several top PDRM officers.

“In the meeting over an hour, I stressed that there are too many criminal cases such as fake investments, paedophilia, pornography and other online crimes taking place in Telegram.

“We also firmly stated that Telegram and any messaging applications or social media should adhere and comply with Malaysian laws,” said Fahmi in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said since January 2020 to May 2023, the total losses suffered by Malaysians as a result of various scams via Telegram have exceeded RM45 million.

Fahmi said therefore the government would not be silent and allow criminals to hid behind fake identities.

“Hopefully the meeting today is a good start in cross-agency cooperation to ensure Telegram is safer to use,” he said.

On June 7, the Communications and Digital Ministry urged Telegram to hold a meeting with MCMC soon to avoid action relating to cyber security issues. -BERNAMA